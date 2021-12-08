Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond work to complete $20K renovation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond is working on finishing a $20,000 renovation of the teen center on the southside.

The room was previously empty, but it will now include an 85″ TV, arcade games, couches, computers, an art studio and more.

The teens will get to see the room completed on Thursday.

This is the 52nd project nationwide that Aaron’s has done since 2015 as part of a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

