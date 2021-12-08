Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond work to complete $20K renovation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond renovation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond renovation.(Aaron's)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond is working on finishing a $20,000 renovation of the teen center on the southside.

The room was previously empty, but it will now include an 85″ TV, arcade games, couches, computers, an art studio and more.

The teens will get to see the room completed on Thursday.

This is the 52nd project nationwide that Aaron’s has done since 2015 as part of a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022

Latest News

costumes
ONE GOOD THING: Hanover Schools employee sports new costume every day until winter break
Chad Dermyer is survived by his wife and their two children
Family of slain state trooper gets mortgage paid off in full
An overflow site off Stoney Run Parkway that is part of the Henrico sewer collection system in...
Environmental groups sue Henrico County over chronic sewage violations
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts