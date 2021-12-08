Healthcare Pros
Animal sanctuary saving horses while also helping people

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary provides a home for horses that would not otherwise have one.

Its original mission was to save horses in critical need, but now it also provides equine-assisted learning. This learning can help treat a variety of disorders ranging from PTSD to ADHD.

Horses may be given to the sanctuary after being seized by animal control or donated once an owner cannot provide for them anymore. Once rescued, the staff first works with the horses to bring them back to full health, then they begin to interact with volunteers.

“When you’re working with horses, because they’re large, you have to be focused on them and not what anxiety or worries you have. We find that individuals who have lots of anxiety or mental health issues respond particularly well to horses. Horses have been used for hundreds of years to provide therapy and support,” Executive Director Rhondavena Laporte, said.

Since it started in 2016, the sanctuary has saved more than 30 horses. It is looking for volunteers, as well as money donations, hay, and bags of horse feed.

