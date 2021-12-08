4 adults, 6 children displaced following house fire

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and six children were displaced following a house fire in Tappahannock.

Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to a house fire along Rouzie Drive on Dec. 8.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front and roof of the home.

The crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and its cause is under investigation.

Four adults and six children - ages 14, 10, 9, 7, 4, and 2 months - were displaced.

Donations to help the family are being accepted at Rivah Remodeling & Repair, 628 Charlotte St., Tappahannock, or by calling 804-443-4962.

