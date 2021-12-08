2 juveniles detained following another threat at Greensville County school

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff said two juveniles were detained following a threat made against another Greensville County school - this time, E.W. Wyatt Middle School.

Greensville Schools says that on Monday, a staff member at E.W. Wyatt found a threat written in one of the bathrooms, and then another was posted online on Tuesday.

This comes after Greensville County High School was moved to virtual learning for a few days after a threat was made online following the deadly shooting of a 10th grader.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the threat led them to two middle school students.

Officials said criminal petitions were issued for the students, and they are being held at a juvenile detention center until a court appearance.

“We take these threats very seriously, and will work diligently to protect our students and staff. Anyone that makes these threats in order to disrupt or cause chaos will be held accountable and criminally prosecuted,” a release said.

Greensville Schools did not cancel on Wednesday and advises parents to talk with their kids about the consequences of making these types of threats.

