Youngkin Inaugural Committee announces theme and events for inauguration weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Youngkin Inaugural Committee announced today the theme for Virginia’s 74th Inauguration and the schedule of events for the inauguration weekend taking place in January.

“The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit—one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future as Virginians come together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said the governor-elect and his wife, Suzanne Youngkin.

The theme is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together”. Each of the inauguration’s events reflect Virginia spirit, they include:

Spirit of Sisterhood Tea

Virginia’s next First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin, will host a women’s tea at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Friday, January 14, 2022, to pay tribute to the strength, talents, vibrancy and determination of Virginia women past and present. Admission requires a ticket.

Spirit of Virginia Welcome Reception

The Inaugural Committee will share Virginia’s warm hospitality spirit with a welcome reception on Friday, January 14, 2022. A ticket is required to attend.

Spirit of Imagination Dinner

Governor-elect Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin will host a dinner at The Science Museum of Virginia on Friday, January 14. The Science Museum was chosen because of its role in inspiring Virginians to imagine and innovate, two important actions needed in changing the trajectory of the Commonwealth according to the committee. Tickets will be required to attend.

Spirit of Faith Prayer Breakfast

Faith has been a guiding force and source of strength in the Youngkins’ lives since their engagement, he and Suzanne will host a prayer breakfast on Saturday, January 15, 2022, as he prepares to be sworn in. Tickets are required to attend.

Inaugural Ceremony

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in along with Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares. This event is open to everyone within the Commonwealth.

Spirit of Community Inaugural Parade

The Inaugural Parade is open to the public will take place following the Swearing-In Ceremony. It will reflect the inaugural theme and showcase groups from all corners of the Commonwealth. Parade participants will march through Capitol Square and attendees will have a front-row seat to witness the great people that embody the spirit of Virginia.

Spirit of Celebration

The governor-elect Glenn and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin will be ditching their ballgowns for boots in a casual and welcoming gathering at Main Street Station featuring live music and foods from different regions of the Commonwealth. Tickets are required to attend.

Spirit of Togetherness Open House

The Governor and First Lady will open the doors of the Executive Mansion to the public for an open house on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

More details about events will be released closer to the event dates.

