VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the man involved in a deadly accident on Tuesday morning

Around 6:35 a.m., while on patrol, a state trooper saw an abandoned vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 21.

The vehicle had front-end damage but the driver was nowhere to be found, even after the trooper searched the surrounding area. The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was later towed so the lane could reopen.

Later around 8:32 a.m., the Brunswick 911 center received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, south of Grandy Road, about 2.5 miles from where the vehicle was found earlier that morning. The pedestrian was dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Shameek Price, of Mansfield, Ohio, was also the driver of the Chevrolet.

Price had called his mother from the scene of the crash saying that he was hit by a tractor-trailer. There was no call about the accident or vehicles stopped at the scene other than Price’s car.

Anyone with information about the accident and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

