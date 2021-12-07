Healthcare Pros
Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit

A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that...
A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that banned electronic betting machines that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.(WDBJ7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that banned electronic betting machines that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.

The injunction puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May.

That’s according to Bill Stanley, a GOP state senator and attorney representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Sadler’s truck stop and gas station company brought the lawsuit.

The suit was filed against Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Spokeswomen for the two officials declined to comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

