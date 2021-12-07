VEC’s online claims application up & running after being unavailable due to maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission’s online claims application is back up and running.

The system was down for maintenance since late last week.

VEC said on its website that the online portal is now available to file your weekly claims and other inquiry information.

You can file a new claim by calling 1-866-832-2363 or file a weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630.

