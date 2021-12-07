VDH urges people to get their flu shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -- The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging all people in the state, who are six months and older, to get their annual flu shot as state health officials see an increase in influenza cases.

“Although flu activity remains low nationally, Virginia has started to see an increase in influenza reports in recent weeks,” said Lisa Sollot, a respiratory disease coordinator. “Many of these cases have been found in young adults and children, who are commonly the drivers of community spread of flu.”

The push for flu shots come as VDH describes last year’s flu season as mild, which Sollot said is likely due to the mitigation strategies in place to prevent COVID-19, including social distancing and masks.

“How well those recommendations are followed this season will likely have an impact on the transmission of influenza,” she said.

Sollot said there are usually two main reasons for people to get their annual flu shot.

“First, the body’s immune system declines over time,” Sollot said. “Second, flu viruses are constantly changing and mutating. The formulation of the flu vaccine is reviewed each year to be the best possible match.”

Sollot said last year’s mild flu season may also impact natural immunity, which VDH believes may be lower this season than in an average flu season.

“Natural immunity that your body builds up over time from seeing the flu every year, we think that that natural immunity plays a part in how likely you are to get sick from flu as well as how severe the disease is likely to be if you do get infected,” Sollot said. “For that reason, we are emphasizing that vaccination this year is especially important.”

VDH expects to see the peak of flu season to come in February, but doctors recommend getting your flu shot as soon as possible.

“You want to get the flu shot early enough to that you’re going to build up some protection before you actually encounter flu,” said Dr. Michael Stevens, VCU Health’s interim hospital epidemiologist.

Sollot also said the flu shot is essential as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread.

“With the viruses that cause flu and COVID-19 both spreading in our community at the same time, people certainly could become ill with COVID and flu at the same time,” Sollot said. “Getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and flu can reduce their spread and you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and for flu at the same time.”

The CDC’s website has an online tracker where you can find flu vaccines in your area.

