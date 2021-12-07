Healthcare Pros
Two arrests made in connection to Hopewell shooting

Newport News Police, with the assistance of The United States Marshal Service, arrested a man and woman on Thursday in connection to a shooting resulting in one victim sustaining severe injuries.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police arrested a man and a woman on Thursday in connection to a shooting that left a person severely injured.

Anthony Williams of Newport News, and Tasha Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC, were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to the shooting at an apartment complex.

Hopewell Police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Davisville Court.

While searching the area, a call came in saying a man was carried into John Randolph Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the lower back and upper leg.

The victim was then taken to Chippenham hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Williams and Jackson were found due to community tips received during the investigation, police said.

“The partnership and trust that has developed between our community and our police officers played a pivotal role in identifying these dangerous individuals and bringing some peace to our neighborhoods,” said Captain Donald Reid.

Anyone with any other important information regarding this case or any other case is encouraged to call Hopewell Police.

