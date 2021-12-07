Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MUCH cooler today, which sets the stage for a chance of a chilly light rain or rain/snow mix tomorrow.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

First Alert: A rain/snow mix is possible Tomorrow. No snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday: Light rain/snow likely, possibly all snow in areas NW (Louisa/Fluvanna/Orange) in the morning. No snow accumulation is expected and rain amounts look to be light (1/10″ or less) Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%) A dry afternoon.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60. Spotty shower possible late in the day

Saturday: Partly Sunny and WARM with a chance of an isolated shower late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%). Rain likely overnight.

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the mid 50s with temperatures turning cooler late in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 50

