Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MUCH cooler today, which sets the stage for a chance of a chilly light rain or rain/snow mix tomorrow.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
First Alert: A rain/snow mix is possible Tomorrow. No snow accumulation is expected.
Wednesday: Light rain/snow likely, possibly all snow in areas NW (Louisa/Fluvanna/Orange) in the morning. No snow accumulation is expected and rain amounts look to be light (1/10″ or less) Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%) A dry afternoon.
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60. Spotty shower possible late in the day
Saturday: Partly Sunny and WARM with a chance of an isolated shower late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%). Rain likely overnight.
Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the mid 50s with temperatures turning cooler late in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 50
