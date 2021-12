BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Brunswick County.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on Interstate 85 near mile marker 21.

Troopers said one person was killed.

No additional details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.