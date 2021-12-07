Settlement reached between protesters, Fredericksburg and Stafford Sheriff’s Office

Healthcare Pros
Nine protesters will receive settlement payments in relation to a now-dismissed federal civil lawsuit against the City of Fredericksburg and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Nine protesters will receive settlement payments in relation to a now-dismissed federal civil lawsuit against the City of Fredericksburg and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The plaintiffs alleged that their civil rights were violated during a protest on May 31 and June 1 of 2020 on the Falmouth Bridge.

A release said that a confidential sum was paid to the plaintiffs so that the lawsuit would be dismissed.

“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office maintains their actions were an appropriate response to the plaintiff’s activity during civil unrest over the two-day period,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office said the settlement was made to avoid the cost of a trial.

