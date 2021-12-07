Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon as possible.

Organizers say they’re still waiting on 700 angels and silver bells to be returned. The gifts must be processed this week before distributing them next week.

For those who need to return gifts, bring the items to the Salvation Army Christmas Center at 1408 North Parham Road between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.