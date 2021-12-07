Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Healthcare Pros
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon as possible.(KBTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon as possible.

Organizers say they’re still waiting on 700 angels and silver bells to be returned. The gifts must be processed this week before distributing them next week.

For those who need to return gifts, bring the items to the Salvation Army Christmas Center at 1408 North Parham Road between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

