RPS to hold virtual meeting on four options for school calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond will be holding a virtual meeting to discuss the four options for next year’s school calendar.

The four proposals include:

Option A - Adds 10 days, starts on Aug. 15

Option B - Adds 10 days, starts on Aug. 22

Option C - Adds 14 intersession days

Option D - No additional days added

The school district has already discussed extending the school year, and Superintendent Jason Kamras says he also believes the extra time will help students catch up after disruptions from the pandemic.

The virtual meeting for families in the East End will take place on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. A link to join is on the RPS website.

