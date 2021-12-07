Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPD: Driver flags down Richmond Fire Dept. vehicle to help gunshot victim

A death investigation is underway.
A death investigation is underway.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the driver of a vehicle flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle to help a gunshot victim.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said a man with a gunshot wound was being driven to the hospital when the driver flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle and asked for help.

After initial treatment, the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue.

A death investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
The solemn tribute starts at 7 p.m. outside the Henrico County Main Government Center.
Annual vigil honors homicide victims in Henrico
Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody.
Police: In-custody death under investigation