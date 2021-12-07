RPD: Driver flags down Richmond Fire Dept. vehicle to help gunshot victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the driver of a vehicle flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle to help a gunshot victim.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said a man with a gunshot wound was being driven to the hospital when the driver flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle and asked for help.

After initial treatment, the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue.

A death investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

