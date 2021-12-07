Richmond school board passes collective bargaining

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond school board passed a collective bargaining agreement with a split vote.

The board passed the resolution 8-1, with Jonathan Young the only board member to vote against it.

The resolution basically allows teachers to negotiate directly with the board to decide salaries, working conditions and benefits.

Richmond is the first locality in 44 years to pass a collective bargaining resolution in the state.

The Generally Assembly reinstated the collective bargaining law in 2020 to allow localities to decide whether to pass it or not.

