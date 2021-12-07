Police: In-custody death under investigation

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody.

Leesburg police say officers were called to the Best Western in Leesburg on Friday after a 911 caller reported a man in the hotel lobby exhibiting irrational behavior.

When officers arrived, police say they saw that White was agitated and combative as personnel tried to treat him.

Officers restrained White in handcuffs, police say, then put him in leg restraints as his combative behavior continued.

White remained agitated and combative as he was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of White’s death.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.