Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia since Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 991,221 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 3,074 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here. On Dec. 8 2,850 cases were reported and on Dec. 7, 2,242 cases were reported.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,868 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 30 more people died.

Currently, there are 1,189 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate increased from 7.7% to 7.9%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,719 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 94,303 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,666,704 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 42,376 cases, 1,241 hospitalizations, 580 deaths

Henrico: 36,845 cases, 1,272 hospitalizations, 737 deaths

Richmond: 25,518 cases, 972 hospitalizations, 374 deaths

Hanover: 12,832 cases, 385 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,193 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 105 deaths

Goochland: 2,263 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

