Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during...
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during a visit to Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam didn’t have to persuade the students at Roanoke’s Westside Elementary School.

During a visit to the school on Monday, they nodded their heads in agreement when he asked if their teachers deserve a raise.

Northam is proposing a 10% teacher pay raise over the next two years. The increase will require a local match.

The Governor said it’s well-deserved.

Northam commended Virginia’s teachers for their work during the pandemic: first in virtual learning, then with a hybrid system and now back in the classroom.

“And to do all of this during a pandemic, I just commend all of our educators,” Northam said. “And so I’m proud as the 73rd Governor to be able to really respond to what we promised four years ago that education and our educators would be a top priority.”

Virginia teachers have received two raises since 2018. The latest proposal would bring the increase to 20% since Northam took office, and the Governor says, raise teacher pay above the national average.

While it remains to be seen what lawmakers will approve, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White said additional funding for a pay raise will help school systems attract and retain highly qualified educators and staff.

“We need to adequately compensate our teachers and our employees, our staff members who work so very hard for our students,” White said, “especially in a time when there are more needs to serve and where they have had to be more flexible than ever. "

Northam will present his final budget before he leaves office in January, but it will be up to the General Assembly and the incoming governor Glenn Youngkin to approve the two-year spending plan.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody.
Police: In-custody death under investigation
A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that...
Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit
The Richmond school board passed a collective bargaining agreement with a split vote. Source...
Richmond school board passes collective bargaining