Northam proposes pay increases for law enforcement

During Gov. Ralph Northam’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, he proposed pay increases for law...
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Gov. Ralph Northam’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, he proposed pay increases for law enforcement as part of his two-year state budget.

Northam proposed increasing pay for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” said Northam. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”

The budget proposes that new state troopers will get a 7.7 percent pay raise and the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent. New deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will receive about a 20 percent pay increase.

“The Governor’s budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel,” a release said.

For more information, click here.

