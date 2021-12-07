News to Know for Dec. 7: Collective Bargaining agreement; Pearl Harbor ceremony; VEC portal back open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Missing Henrico Man

Henrico police responded to the 2000 block of Denham Road on Dec. 6 around 9:30 p.m. after a family member reported a relative missing.

Henry Albright, who goes by ‘Edward’, of Henrico County went missing around 2 p.m. Albright is part of the Henrico Project Lifesaver Program. Police searched near the Carillon in Richmond after the family said he could be in that area.

Albright is described as a white man, 5′11″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He requires medication for seizures daily.

Anyone with information on Albright’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at (804)-501-5000.

Pearl Harbor Ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial and the Richmond Council of the Navy League of the United States, will co-host the 80th Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial.

John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), will be the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory- 20th Century at 621 South Belvidere Street. It will include the presentation of wreaths in memory of Virginians who died Dec. 7, 1941, when Imperial Japan attacked U.S. military bases in Hawaii, including Pearl Harbor Naval Base.

Over 2,400 Americans died, 41 of those killed were listed as native Virginians.

RPS Passes Collective Bargaining Agreement

After a heated discussion during Monday’s Richmond School Board meeting among educators and board members, the board passed a collective bargaining agreement.

The board passed the resolution 8-1 to the cheers of dozens of representatives from the Virginia Education Association (VEA).

The resolution basically allows teachers to negotiate directly with the board to decide salaries, working conditions, and benefits.

Richmond is the first locality in 44 years to pass a collective bargaining resolution in the state.

RPS School Calendars

School leaders in Richmond will be holding a virtual meeting to discuss the four options for next year’s school calendar.

The four proposals include:

Option A - Adds 10 days, starts on Aug. 15

Option B - Adds 10 days, starts on Aug. 22

Option C - Adds 14 intersession days

Option D - No additional days added

The virtual meeting for families in the East End will take place on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. A link to join is on the RPS website.

VEC Site Up & Running

The Virginia Employment Commission’s online claims application is back up and running.

The system was down for maintenance since late last week.

VEC said on its website that the online portal is now available to file your weekly claims and other inquiry information.

You can file a new claim by calling 1-866-832-2363 or file a weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630.

COVID-19 Testing In Chesterfield

Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.

The following testing events will take place:

Dec. 10 & 17 - At New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 & 29 - Faith and Family Church Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing events are free.

Angel Tree Gifts Need To Be Returned

If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon as possible.

Organizers say they’re still waiting on 700 angels and silver bells to be returned. The gifts must be processed this week before distributing them next week.

For those who need to return gifts, bring the items to the Salvation Army Christmas Center at 1408 North Parham Road between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

