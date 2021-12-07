Making your home more energy-efficient can save money on heating bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to save money on your energy bill this winter, making your home more energy efficient is a good place to start.

Andron Wright and Abbey Wright own several rental properties around RVA and are always looking to save money for themselves and their tenants.

“We were a little skeptical at the beginning when he said that this was going to be at no cost to us that they would come in and just do an energy assessment on the house and give me some tips as far as what we can do to lower our bill,” Andron Wright said.

Brian Rich is the owner of Woodshire Construction and performs home energy assessments for Dominion Energy.

“This actually plays a huge factor in creating the seal to minimize the amount of air coming in,” Rich said.

Sometimes saving energy is as simple as pulling the plug on “vampire” appliances.

“You just want to go around and unplug everything that’s not being used,” Rich explained.

One easy thing you can do right now to save money is to turn your thermostat down as the temperatures get colder. The Department of Energy says for each degree you turn your thermostat down you can save 1% on your energy bill. Dominion Energy says 68 is the ideal temperature.

“You can take your hot water heater and reduce the temperature on your hot water heater and turn the temperature down from 135, 140, 150 [degrees], which is super hot, reduce it down to the recommended temperature of 125 degrees which then helps reduce the amount of energy you’re using as well,” Rich said.

After making these changes, the Wrights saw more green staying in their pockets.

“In our personal residence we’ve seen a difference in the electric bill,” Wright says.

For more information on the home energy assessments, you can visit Dominion Energy’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.