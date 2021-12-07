Healthcare Pros
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday

A little snow possible north and west of RVA
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chances for snow have just about disappeared from the forecast on Wednesday in RVA.

It now looks like temperatures will be a little too warm for snow and precipitation will fall as rain for metro Richmond.

Areas farther north and west from Louisa to Orange to Albemarle counties could see snow mixing in with a dusting possible on grassy areas.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

