Indiana man found guilty of child exploitation in Virginia

Ora Good, Jr.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT)- A contractor from Indiana was convicted in Louisa County on multiple counts of production of child pornography.

The Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney said that a child said they were sexually assaulted, and illegal pictures were taken. When the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department found out, they went to a local campground to speak with Ora Good, Jr., 40, of Steuben, Indiana.

Deputies learned that Good left Louisa and started a new project in Surry County as a contractor from Indiana.

Authorities conducted a search warrant on Good’s R.V. camper. Good was found in the trailer, and officials got his phone.

“The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a forensic examination of Good’s phone that corroborated the child’s disclosure of sexual abuse and production of child sexual abuse material,” a release said.

Good was then taken into custody.

“There is no place in society for adults to prey on children. The Defendant chose the wrong county in which to exploit a child.  He now knows about Louisa’s Child Safety Initiative, and we hope this case sends a strong message to those who seek to exploit children…If you attempt to exploit children in Louisa County, the Louisa County Sherriff’s Office will not rest until you are in custody,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci.

Good is scheduled for formal sentencing on March 3, 2022, in the Louisa County Circuit Court. He is expected to serve over 20 years in prison.

