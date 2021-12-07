Healthcare Pros
Henrico police search for missing man in need of seizure medication

Henry 'Edward' Albright
Henry 'Edward' Albright(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man, who is in need of seizure medication, has been reported missing by his family.

Henrico police responded to the 2000 block of Denham Road on Dec. 6 around 9:30 p.m. after a family member reported a relative missing.

Henry Albright, who goes by ‘Edward’, of Henrico County went missing around 2 p.m. Albright is part of the Henrico Project Lifesaver Program. Police searched near the Carillon in Richmond after the family said he could be in that area.

Albright is described as a white man, 5′11″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

He requires medication for seizures daily.

Anyone with information on Albright’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at (804)-501-5000.

