Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Family of slain state trooper gets mortgage paid off in full

Chad Dermyer is survived by his wife and their two children
Chad Dermyer is survived by his wife and their two children(Brian Chandler)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Tunnel of Towers Foundation announced that they have paid in full the late Virginia State Police Trooper II Chad Dermyer’s mortgage in his honor.

This pay-off is part of their third annual Season of Hope, a program that pays off mortgages and delivers mortgage-free homes to families of first responders who have died, seriously injured veterans and Gold Star families around the country.

Dermyer was shot and killed on March 31, 2016, while speaking with a suspicious person inside a Greyhound bus terminal in Richmond. He left behind his wife, Michelle, and their two children.

“Selfless heroes like Chad Dermyer answered the call to serve their country and their community,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “I call them superheroes, brave men and women who answered the call to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am honored to support the families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy.”

When Dermyer’s wife found out her mortgage was being paid in full she couldn’t believe it.

“It is hard to find the words to describe how blessed our family feels to have our mortgage paid off,” said Dermyer. “What an amazing way for the Siller family to honor Stephen and continue his legacy, by blessing so many first responders and Gold Star families. We will be forever grateful for this life-changing gift”.

Trooper Chad Dermyer served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years as a machine gunner before starting his career in law enforcement. He had just recently transferred to the state police Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Unit before he died.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in

Latest News

Ora Good, Jr.
Indiana man found guilty of child exploitation in Virginia
Dozens of homes will have their well water tested by Henrico Co. Dept. of Public Utilities.
‘We’re looking at this closely’: Henrico testing private wells for potentially harmful chemicals
More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
Newport News Police, with the assistance of The United States Marshal Service, arrested a man...
Two arrests made in connection to Hopewell shooting
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. since Monday | Positivity rate decreases to 7.4%