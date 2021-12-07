Family of slain state trooper gets mortgage paid off in full

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Tunnel of Towers Foundation announced that they have paid in full the late Virginia State Police Trooper II Chad Dermyer’s mortgage in his honor.

This pay-off is part of their third annual Season of Hope, a program that pays off mortgages and delivers mortgage-free homes to families of first responders who have died, seriously injured veterans and Gold Star families around the country.

Dermyer was shot and killed on March 31, 2016, while speaking with a suspicious person inside a Greyhound bus terminal in Richmond. He left behind his wife, Michelle, and their two children.

“Selfless heroes like Chad Dermyer answered the call to serve their country and their community,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “I call them superheroes, brave men and women who answered the call to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am honored to support the families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy.”

When Dermyer’s wife found out her mortgage was being paid in full she couldn’t believe it.

“It is hard to find the words to describe how blessed our family feels to have our mortgage paid off,” said Dermyer. “What an amazing way for the Siller family to honor Stephen and continue his legacy, by blessing so many first responders and Gold Star families. We will be forever grateful for this life-changing gift”.

Trooper Chad Dermyer served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years as a machine gunner before starting his career in law enforcement. He had just recently transferred to the state police Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Unit before he died.

