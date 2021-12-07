Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Environmental groups sue Henrico County over chronic sewage violations

Groups say more than 66 million gallons of raw sewage released into regional waterways since 2016
An overflow site off Stoney Run Parkway that is part of the Henrico sewer collection system in...
An overflow site off Stoney Run Parkway that is part of the Henrico sewer collection system in August 2021.(Jamie Brunkow/James River Association)
By SARAH VOGELSONG
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three environmental groups are suing Henrico County over what they say is a failure to fix chronic problems with its sewage collection system and treatment plant that has led to more than 66 million gallons of raw sewage being dumped into the James River and its tributaries since 2016.

In a suit filed in federal court Monday, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and James River Association, the latter represented by watchdog group Environmental Integrity Project, allege that Henrico County has shown “flagrant disregard” for pollution limits set by the state under the federal Clean Water Act.

Henrico “has been provided numerous opportunities, over approximately 28 years, to address egregious and consistent pollution from” the Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility, the suit reads. “Despite this, the facility has continued to violate the terms of its [state] permit and the CWA.”

Henrico County spokesperson Kristin Dunlop said in an email that “the county is reviewing this lawsuit and looks forward to a full presentation of the facts through the legal process.”

The environmental groups are seeking to force Henrico to craft a more comprehensive solution to the ongoing pollution discharges. They are also asking the court to assess civil penalties against Henrico and to order that it remediate any harm caused by violations.

“In order to meaningfully address Henrico’s reoccurring clean water violations and protect public health and the environment, Henrico should abide by legally binding milestones, including an ultimate end date to stop these pollution events,” said Sylvia Lam, an attorney with the Environmental Integrity Project, during a press call Monday.

Since the Henrico Water Reclamation Facility began operating in November 1989, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued dozens of notices of violation to the county for excess pollution and sanitary sewer overflows associated with the treatment plant and sewage collection system.

DEQ has also issued the sewer system and facility four consent orders, an enforcement mechanism used by the agency to compel a violator to resolve environmental problems and sometimes pay penalties.

Consent orders were issued to Henrico in 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2010, with penalties totaling $53,000.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (FILE)
Charlottesville gives Lee statue to organization with plans to melt, transform it
An employee of Neighborhood Health, which provides primary care services through multiple...
The Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts
Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.
Chesterfield County to hold COVID-19 testing events ahead of holidays