Chesterfield Health Department encourages booster shots prior to holiday celebrations

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The VDH’s Chesterfield Health District is encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 booster or vaccination in anticipation of the holidays at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road.

The Rockwood CVC offers vaccines free of charge to the public. The Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is for anyone 5 years and older, a guardian must be present for anyone under 18.

“One of the most important things you can do to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe this holiday season is to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster,” said Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel. “We want everyone to be able to celebrate and travel safely over the holidays.”

Booster vaccinations are available for anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months after their Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Anyone going to the center for their second, third or booster dose must bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in previous doses.

To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged. Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before the appointment time.

Visit the VDH and the CDC websites to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions.

