Chesterfield County to hold COVID-19 testing events ahead of holidays
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.
The following testing events will take place:
- Dec. 10 & 17 - At New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 22 & 29 - Faith and Family Church Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing events are free.
