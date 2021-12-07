Chesterfield County to hold COVID-19 testing events ahead of holidays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.

The following testing events will take place:

Dec. 10 & 17 - At New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 & 29 - Faith and Family Church Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing events are free.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.