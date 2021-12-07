Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield County to hold COVID-19 testing events ahead of holidays

Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.
Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.(WWNY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of the holidays in December.

The following testing events will take place:

  • Dec. 10 & 17 - At New Deliverance Evangelistic Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 22 & 29 - Faith and Family Church Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing events are free.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Amid nationwide supply chain backlogs for medications, one Chesterfield pharmacy said they're...
Impact of supply chain backlogs on central Virginia pharmacies
A look inside the new adult outpatient pavilion at VCU Health (VCU Health)
New adult outpatient pavilion opens at VCU Health
Coronavirus (FILE)
UVA Health expert weighs in on what is known about omicron variant
Flu shot
Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine