Charlottesville gives Lee statue to organization with plans to melt, transform it

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has determined the fate of one of the statues removed this past July.

Just past midnight Tuesday, December 7, a historic decision was made: four city councilors (Vice Mayor Sena Magill was away tending to a family emergency) voted to give the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. There, it will be melted and transformed into a new piece of art “that expresses the city’s values of inclusivity and racial justice,” according to the organization’s bid.

“The only option I would consider for the Lee statue is the Jefferson School,” Councilor Michael Payne said before the vote.

Most public commenters made during the meeting about the statues supported the “Swords Into Plowshares” proposal.

“We have the opportunity to be an example for the rest of the country of how to turn racist symbols of oppression and hatred into works of healing and beauty,” said Lisa Draine, who told council her daughter was injured as a counter-protester on August 12, 2017.

Councilors showed a desire to send the statue of Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson to LAXART, an art center in Los Angeles, but wanted to find out if the museum would take only that statue. Its bid had requested both Confederate monuments.

There was a hold-up over the statue of Sacagawea and Lewis, & Clark. Councilor Lloyd Snook wanted to send it to a private business campus in Texas that displays artistic statues.

“Here we’re giving the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, we’re effectively giving them a $325,000 gift,” he said. “Would we give them $325,000 in cash? I think the answer is clearly no.”

However, Mayor Nikuyah Walker called that option “problematic.” She said she has her own problems with the Exploratory Center.

“There was something I read [in the Center’s proposal] that said ‘listen to Native people.’ I think you have to do more than listen,” the mayor said. “I think you have to learn from them and that they are not advising on a project like this, they are actually leading.”

Walker also wants Charlottesville to have provisions in giving the statue to “chime in” if there are issues about how the Center contextualizes the statue, specifically concerns from the Shoshone tribe.

During public comment, Rose Ann Abrahamson, who told City Council she is Sacagawea’s great-great-grand niece, supported the Center’s proposal.

“It is vital that the statue with [Sacagawea’s] image is in a facility dedicated to telling about the expedition, its members, and its legacy,” she said.

Councilors will likely vote on the two remaining statues at its next meeting on December 20, the last meeting of the calendar year and the last meeting of both Walker and Councilor Heather Hill’s tenures.

