Charlottesville family hoping for stolen Christmas ornament’s return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rudolph and the abominable snowman used to have a third friend sitting outside of the Parker household in Charlottesville, but now all that’s left is a spray painted sign reading “Please return Snoopy.”

“He was just sitting right here - basically where the sign is - and we just woke up and it’s completely gone,” Hiroshi Parker said.

The family says Snoopy has been a source of smiles for the entire Greenbrier neighborhood for years.

“We’ve had neighbors who stop and take pictures with him, so he’s been seen as sort of a holiday icon for this neighborhood,” Parker said.

That was until Thanksgiving weekend, when he was ripped out of the ground.

“The kids want to go turn on Christmas lights and I heard one of my children say, ‘Hey, Snoopy is gone,’ and I looked out the window and sure enough, it’s gone from its place,” Parker said.

Snoopy was over 8 feet tall and held in the ground by plastic stakes.

“I think it’s very sad and everybody is very disappointed that you can’t put things out for the children,” neighbor Elaine Johnson said.

“Through some of the social media apps in the community, we’ve noticed that others reporting the same issue,” Parker said.

Parker says he also reported the theft to the Charlottesville Police Department.

CPD says there’s usually an uptick in larceny this time of year, but it hasn’t seen a spike in inflatable theft.

For Johnson, there’s no easy solution to stopping the Grinch in the Greenbrier neighborhood: “Just change people’s hearts, I guess. that that’s easier said than done,” she said.

