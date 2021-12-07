Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Boy dies after being found unresponsive in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Pulaski first responders were called to the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue Monday afternoon about a possible drowning.
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of a five-year-old boy pulled from water Monday.

Pulaski first responders were called to the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue Monday afternoon about a possible drowning. They found the boy unresponsive and got him to a hospital, where he died that night.

The CEO of the YMCA of Pulaski County released the following statement:

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 6, our lifeguard and YMCA staff came to the aid of a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive in our swimming pool. Our YMCA staff immediately began CPR, while 911 was called.

We were heartbroken to learn that the child passed away last night at the hospital. Everyone at the YMCA of Pulaski County is deeply saddened by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with this young boy and his family and friends. We are preparing to have counselors available to staff and participants to help process this tragedy.

Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority. In addition to cooperating with external investigators, we will conduct an internal review to learn the facts about what happened and to ensure our water safety policies align with best-in-class practices and procedures.”

Pulaski County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Pulaski County Public Schools and Critzer Elementary School have been devastated by the loss of Auston Wingo on December 6, 2021. Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana. He will be missed far beyond what words can convey.

We have established the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund at Critzer Elementary School to assist his family with expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Anyone interested in donating can do so directly through School Cash On-line here:

https://pcva.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/1240/309/False/True

Further details regarding ways to donate can be found here.

The YMCA of Pulaski County is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in

Latest News

Wreaths were placed at the memorial in honor of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.
Virginia War Memorial and Navy League hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (File Photo)
Charlottesville’s Lee statue to be melted down for new art
During Gov. Ralph Northam’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, he proposed pay increases for law...
Northam proposes pay increases for state law enforcement
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
Community leaders concerned about living conditions in 'extended stay' motels and hotels.
‘I want people to be treated properly’: Community activists calling for accountability, changes in Petersburg hotels and motels