HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The annual candlelight and ribbon vigil honoring the memory of murder victims in Henrico will take place Tuesday.

The solemn tribute starts at 7 p.m. outside the Henrico County Main Government Center.

An outdoor reception will follow.

