ADA Nature Trail selected for Trail Access Grants in Virginia

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has awarded $151,513 in grants for four trail projects under a new program designed to increase access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Town of Shenandoah was awarded $43,513 for the ADA Nature Trail project.

The Trail Access Grants program offers 100% reimbursement grants to entities for improvements that increase access to existing land and water trails and trail features for people with disabilities.

Funding comes from Virginia taxpayer donations of all, or portions of, their state tax refunds to the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, according to a press release.

“DCR strongly believes in the importance of access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities for all Virginians,” said Kelly McClary, director of DCR’s Division of Planning and Recreation Resources.

We are proud to distribute taxpayers’ Open Space Conservation and Recreation Fund donations to aid localities in their efforts to increase trail access opportunities. The Planning and Recreation Resources division is excited to partner with these four grant recipients to improve equitable access to close-to-home trail opportunities across the Commonwealth,” McClary continued.

County, city, and local governments, tribal governments, and recreation authorities are eligible to compete for funding.

Information on the Open Space Conservation and Recreation Fund can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.