Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Health expert weighs in on what is known about omicron variant

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Data coming out of South Africa is shedding light on how the new omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading and how much we should be concerned.

“A couple of things that have been concerning early on, are the fact that it does seem to be spreading very rapidly. It’s unclear if it actually spreads more than delta [variant] at this point, but there are a lot of signals that it potentially could,” Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health said.

Dr. Bell says if you have had COVID-19, natural immunity does not seem to provide adequate protection.

“Reinfection rates are three times higher with omicron then compared with delta,” Dr. Bell said.

While there has been a rapid spread of the omicron variant in South Africa, the United States has some differences.

“South Africa has a very different population than us, so they have about a quarter of their population fully vaccinated. We have about 60% of our population fully vaccinated, and it’s estimated that 70% of the population there has had covid as opposed to about a third of the population here. So they rely much more on natural immunity from higher infection than vaccination,” Bell said.

The United States relies more on vaccination.

“There’s no evidence to suggest that you should wait for a potential update for vaccine. Getting boosted right now is a very good idea,” Bell said.

Getting vaccinated, getting your booster, wearing a mask, and social distancing all work to stop the spread and keep you protected.

“If you’re eligible for the booster, go ahead and get the booster because having those higher antibody levels means that you have a better chance against variants - delta or omicron. Less chance of getting sick, less chance of passing it on,” Bell said.

He says hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag two to four weeks from when cases go up. More time and research is needed to see what the impact of these rates will be.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody.
Police: In-custody death under investigation
A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that...
Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit
The Richmond school board passed a collective bargaining agreement with a split vote. Source...
Richmond school board passes collective bargaining
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during...
Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke