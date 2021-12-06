Police looking for men accused of using counterfeit bills in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for suspects accused of purchasing $1,000 worth of gift cards with counterfeit $100 bills at a Chesterfield County CVS.

On Sept. 29 around 3:55 a.m., a male suspect entered the CVS located at 13800 Hull Street Road and purchased over $1,000 in gift cards and merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills.

Around 5:35 a.m. that same morning, another male suspect came into CVS and purchased over $1,000 in gift cards and merchandise using counterfeit $100 dollar bills also.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his thirties, wearing all-black clothing and a tan-and-blue cap. The second suspect is described as a Black male in his 20′s wearing a camo shirt, blue jeans, and a blue mask.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

