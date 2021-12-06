RPS leaders to discuss update on George Wythe High School construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public School leaders will be discussing updates on next year’s school calendar and the construction of the new George Wythe High School.

According to agenda documents, the district is once again looking to hire a manager for the construction project, but a director has been hired. The administration is aiming to bring a final contract to the Board of Supervisors for approval in February.

School leaders will also get an update on survey results over the district’s plan to extend the school year next year.

Superintendent Jason Kamras wants to increase the number of instructional days to help get students caught back up after disruptions from the pandemic.

RPS is also holding virtual meetings on the draft calendars. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 for those living in the East End.

