Record 4.4 million people in US quit their jobs in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to recent federal data, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September - that’s 3% of the workforce. The pandemic wasn’t just a health crisis, it’s causing a significant labor shortage.

There are around 10.4 million job openings across the country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Wages in the private sector have risen 9% since the pandemic started.

Elizabeth Renter, a data journalist and personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said workers have the power right now. She says there are a few things individuals can do if they are looking to re-enter the workforce, or if they have a job and are just exploring opportunities.

“Make sure you update your resume. Update your LinkedIn profile and Twitter, whatever you have out there to reflect your most recent job skills... and job history...recruiters are out there hunting for people, and you want to make it easy for them to find you,” said Renter.

Renter said for those who like the culture and people at their current job, but aren’t necessarily satisfied with their position, there’s a good chance the employer is hiring too.

“Look into internal moves. You can chat with your human resources representatives about what might be open that allows you to stay with your current company but get into a position that’s a better fit for you.”

She said applying for a new job isn’t a decision to leave a current job.

