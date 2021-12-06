Healthcare Pros
Police search for man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven at gunpoint

If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.(Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 5.

Police said that the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway around 1:23 a.m.

The robber was armed with a gun, demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Surveillance cameras caught the robber getting into the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer and driving away.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
