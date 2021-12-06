Police search for man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 5.

Police said that the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway around 1:23 a.m.

The robber was armed with a gun, demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Surveillance cameras caught the robber getting into the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer and driving away.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Chesterfield Police)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.