Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found with injuries to his head.

Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.

Officers there found a man unresponsive with apparent injuries to his head. He died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.