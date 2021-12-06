Healthcare Pros
Over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. since Friday | Positivity rate increased from 7.2% to 7.6%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia since Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 983,055 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,676 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here. On Dec. 4, 2,620 cases were reported and on Dec. 5, 2,160 cases were reported.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,771 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,077 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased from 7.2% to 7.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,664 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,853 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,599,907 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 42,022 cases, 1,233 hospitalizations, 574 deaths
  • Henrico: 36,530 cases, 1,267 hospitalizations, 736 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,362 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 371 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,685 cases, 380 hospitalizations, 201 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,167 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,233 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

