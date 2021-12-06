Healthcare Pros
Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. since Monday | Positivity rate decreases to 7.4%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia since Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 985,296 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 2,242 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here. On Dec. 6, 1,676 cases were reported and on Dec. 5, 2,160 cases were reported.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,798 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,131 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate decreased from 7.6% to 7.4%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,689 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 94,080 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,618,892 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 42,128 cases, 1,236 hospitalizations, 578 deaths
  • Henrico: 36,603 cases, 1,269 hospitalizations, 736 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,412 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 374 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,728 cases, 381 hospitalizations, 201 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,167 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,248 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

