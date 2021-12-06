News to Know for Dec. 6: Lee pedestal removal; New travel requirements; Windy, isolated shower

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Cloudy, Windy With Isolated Shower

A big warmup today, then cooler Tuesday which sets the stage for a snow to rain scenario on Wednesday.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with an isolated evening shower. Gusts 25-35mph possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Shooting Near VSU

Police in Chesterfield County are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J Mitchell Jones Drive. Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick - near Virginia State University - for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are still on the scene investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Greensville Co. High School

Greensville County High School students will be learning virtually for a second day due to a possible threat.

The Greensville County Sheriff Department and Emporia City Police are still working to determine if the threat is credible and who is responsible. The school was also closed on Dec. 3 after a student was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 1.

The school district did not say if today’s threat was related to last week’s incident.

Lee Pedestal Coming Down

In an announcement on Sunday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the removal of the pedestal that displayed the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

This removal is part of an agreement reached with the City of Richmond to transfer the state-owned land to the City.

The Commonwealth will disassemble and store the pedestal until the next steps have been determined.

Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

More Omicron Cases

New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight.

The number of states finding the variant is growing as well, with Massachusetts, Connecticut and Washington state announcing their first cases Saturday, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reported their first confirmed cases.

Missouri reported its first presumed case Friday.

The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.

New Travel Rules

President Joe Biden announced Thursday changes that will affect those who travel abroad, and all travelers will need to get ready to wear masks a little longer - regardless of the mode of public transportation.

Those who are planning a trip outside of the country will need to have a negative COVID test result within 24 hours of returning to the United States.

The negative COVID test requirement takes effect Monday.

Although it is not required, the CDC is saying if you travel abroad, you should be fully vaccinated. Additionally, the mask requirement at public transportation locations was supposed to expire in January. President Joe Biden is extending the mask mandate through mid-March.

RPS Update

Richmond Public School leaders will be discussing updates on next year’s school calendar and the construction of the new George Wythe High School.

According to agenda documents, the district is once again looking to hire a manager for the construction project, but a director has been hired. The administration is aiming to bring a final contract to the Board of Supervisors for approval in February.

School leaders will also get an update on survey results over the district’s plan to extend the school year next year.

RPS is also holding virtual meetings on the draft calendars. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 for those living in the East End.

VEC Site Still Down

The Virginia Employment Commission’s online claims application is still down for maintenance.

The VEC did not say how long the system will be down.

You can file a new claim by calling 1-866-832-2363 or file a weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630.

