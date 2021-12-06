New DMV Select location will open in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be opening a new location in Chesterfield County this month.

On Dec. 13, the new office, located at 9901 Lori Road, Room 165, will operate by appointment only on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transactions that can be conducted at DMV Selects include:

Vehicle titles and registrations

License plates and decals

Disabled parking placards

Transcripts

Voter registration applications

The location will also sell E-ZPass transponders.

“We are pleased to partner with Chesterfield County to expand service options for area residents,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “Chesterfield area residents can visit us at our Chesterfield or Chester full-service offices and now can also complete vehicle-related transactions at the county’s DMV Select.”

Click here to set up an appointment.

