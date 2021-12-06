Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New DMV Select location will open in Chesterfield County

The location will also sell E-ZPass transponders.
The location will also sell E-ZPass transponders.(WHSV)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be opening a new location in Chesterfield County this month.

On Dec. 13, the new office, located at 9901 Lori Road, Room 165, will operate by appointment only on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transactions that can be conducted at DMV Selects include:

  • Vehicle titles and registrations
  • License plates and decals
  • Disabled parking placards
  • Transcripts
  • Voter registration applications

The location will also sell E-ZPass transponders.

“We are pleased to partner with Chesterfield County to expand service options for area residents,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “Chesterfield area residents can visit us at our Chesterfield or Chester full-service offices and now can also complete vehicle-related transactions at the county’s DMV Select.”

Click here to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

snow
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Henrico Girl Scout Troop 5107 has set a goal to collect and deliver 7,500 letters to Santa to...
Local Girl Scout Troop supports Macy’s Believe Week
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
Police looking for men accused of using counterfeit bills in Chesterfield
Today, the lower price in the state is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.
Gas prices in Richmond fall, fourteen cents lower than national average