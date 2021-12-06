Healthcare Pros
New adult outpatient pavilion opens at VCU Health

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health celebrated the opening of a new adult outpatient pavilion.

Health leaders held a virtual ribbon-cutting Monday for the new pavilion on Leigh Street, between 10th and 11th streets.

Officials called the $384 million building VCU Health’s most ambitious building project yet.

The 17-story facility consolidates 26 outpatient specialties, including the Massey Cancer Center.

Health leaders say this building was designed to be a welcoming place that is accessible to patients and their caregivers.

“This building, literally and figuratively, provides a brighter outlook...Recognizing other aspects of a cancer patient’s life don’t stop with a diagnosis. This new pavilion provides patients areas for multitasking, and at the same time provides space for rest, reflection and mindfulness with enhanced privacy in treatment areas,” Rudene Mercer Haynes, a VCU Massey Cancer Center advisory board member and cancer patient,

In addition to leading-edge treatment, the building features a pharmacy, cafe and a parking deck to keep all necessary amenities in one building.

