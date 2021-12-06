New adult outpatient pavilion opens at VCU Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health celebrated the opening of a new adult outpatient pavilion.

Health leaders held a virtual ribbon-cutting Monday for the new pavilion on Leigh Street, between 10th and 11th streets.

Officials called the $384 million building VCU Health’s most ambitious building project yet.

The 17-story facility consolidates 26 outpatient specialties, including the Massey Cancer Center.

Health leaders say this building was designed to be a welcoming place that is accessible to patients and their caregivers.

“This building, literally and figuratively, provides a brighter outlook...Recognizing other aspects of a cancer patient’s life don’t stop with a diagnosis. This new pavilion provides patients areas for multitasking, and at the same time provides space for rest, reflection and mindfulness with enhanced privacy in treatment areas,” Rudene Mercer Haynes, a VCU Massey Cancer Center advisory board member and cancer patient,

In addition to leading-edge treatment, the building features a pharmacy, cafe and a parking deck to keep all necessary amenities in one building.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.