Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Warm and windy today, cold with a wintry mix on Wednesday

Chilly midweek with another shot of WARM air this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A big warmup today, then cooler Tuesday which sets the stage for a snow to rain scenario on Wednesday

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with an isolated evening shower. Gusts 25-35mph possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

First Alert: Snow to rain is likely on Wednesday. No snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday: Light rain/snow likely, possibly all snow in areas NW (Louisa/Fluvanna). No snow accumulation is expected and rain amounts look to be light (1/4″ or less) Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60

Saturday: Partly Sunny and WARM with a chance of an isolated shower late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Turning sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the mid 50s with temperatures turning cooler late in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
Forecast models show potential for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. Check back for...
Mixed signals on potential for wintry mix Wednesday across Central Virginia
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Forecast models show potential for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. Check back for...
Mixed signals on potential for wintry mix Wednesday across Central Virginia
Forecast: Warm Monday, then much cooler
Forecast: Warm Monday, then much cooler
Forecast: Warm Monday, then much cooler
Rain could mix with snow during the day on Wednesday. The highest chance for snow will be...
A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday