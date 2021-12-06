Monday Forecast: Warm and windy today, cold with a wintry mix on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A big warmup today, then cooler Tuesday which sets the stage for a snow to rain scenario on Wednesday

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with an isolated evening shower. Gusts 25-35mph possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

First Alert: Snow to rain is likely on Wednesday. No snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday: Light rain/snow likely, possibly all snow in areas NW (Louisa/Fluvanna). No snow accumulation is expected and rain amounts look to be light (1/4″ or less) Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60

Saturday: Partly Sunny and WARM with a chance of an isolated shower late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely in the morning. Turning sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the mid 50s with temperatures turning cooler late in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.