Lawsuit filed against Henrico County for alleged pollution of James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County faces a lawsuit by several environmental groups who allege the county dumped millions of gallons of sewage into the James River year after year.

Two organizations with names on the lawsuit are the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the James River Association. They say the county dumped 66 million gallons of raw sewage into the river over the last five years.

The organizations say this included the release of 9.3 million gallons of sewage in 2016, 49 million gallons in 2018, 1.3 million gallons in 2019, and 4.7 million gallons in 2020.

On Monday, the James River Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Environmental Integrity Project held a press conference describing the lawsuit as a call to the county to fix a failing sewage system.

According to the lawsuit, the county’s sewage plant has also violated permitted limits for discharging into the river at least ten times over the last three years, creating a public health hazard.

”Bacteria contamination can impact the health and safety of shellfish, for example. It can make it unsafe to consume shellfish that’s contaminated, and sewage pollution creates a public health hazard for many people who fish, swim or paddle along the river,” Jamie Brunkow, with the James River Association, said.

Some out on the river were concerned about the news on Monday, like Roland Charity, who says he fishes on the James all the time.

“It doesn’t make me feel good at all because I’m an avid fisherman, you know, and Lord knows I don’t want no fish that’s been in raw sewage,” Charity said. “We pretty much eat what we catch.”

The Environmental Integrity Project says the lawsuit was taken after decades of agreements between the county and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) to fix the issue, but they say nothing has happened.

The Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility receives sewage for treatment from Henrico County (population of 332,538), and portions of the City of Richmond, Hanover County, Goochland County, and about 20 industrial plants.

The groups say because of the Henrico sewage system’s chronic violations, the VDEQ has subjected the county to four separate consent orders and imposed $55,000 in fines over the last three decades. But each time, Henrico County has failed to develop adequate pollution controls to overcome the structural and operational inadequacies of the sewage plant and the lines that feed into it.

When asked about the lawsuit, Henrico County provided this statement:

“Henrico County is dedicated to protecting the health of the public and is deeply committed to environmental stewardship in Central Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay. The county is reviewing this lawsuit and looks forward to a full presentation of the facts through the legal process.”

