Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
All occupants were able to get out safely
Multiple residents displaced in apartment fire
Cruz Sherman handing out drinks and snacks to kids in the apartment complex.
Community groups lending hand to Richmond neighborhood following deadly shooting

Latest News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget
Youngkin and McAuliffe
Governor’s race shatters fundraising record
File Photo (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Youngkin put $20 million of his own money into campaign
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Northam to join Pete Buttigieg in Richmond for infrastructure event