Investigation underway following shooting near VSU

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J Mitchell Jones Drive. Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick - near Virginia State University - for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are still on scene investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

